Troopers investigate stolen Christmas trees in city of Rome

State Police in Marcy are investigating a larceny of several Christmas trees from the Henderberg Christmas trees field located at 6579 Henderberg Road in Rome.

The owner, Jay Henderberg, reported that on Nov. 27, 2017, someone cut down two blue Christmas trees and one turquoise Christmas tree from his field. The three trees are worth $240.

If anyone has information regarding the stolen Christmas trees, they are asked to contact State Police at (315) 366-6000. All information can be kept confidential.

