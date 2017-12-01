December is busy month for Oz Happenings in Chittenango

On Saturday, Dec. 2, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., author Ken Barr will be selling and signing copies of his book The Icelandic Yule Lads at the All Things Oz Museum, 219 Genesee St. Proceeds from the book sale will be used for renovations of the Baum/Neal house. Stop in to meet Ken and pick up a copy of his book for someone special on your Christmas list.

Thursday, Dec. 7, best-selling author, Emmy award winner and Grammy award nominee John Fricke will be presenting Over The Rainbow: A behind the scenes look at the MGM film, The Wizard of Oz. The event will be held at the American Legion, Legion Drive, Chittenango, at 6 p.m. Some of Fricke’s books will be available to purchase or bring your books with you. Tickets are $20. Refreshments will be served. Musical guest Chris United will also be performing. Tickets are available via paypal at donate2oz@yahoo.com. For more information, email marc@allthingsoz.org or call 315 333 2286.

Santa Claus will make his annual appearance at the All Things Oz Museum Saturday, Dec. 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Museum admission will be free. Be sure to bring your camera.

The Oz museum is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stop in to experience the many exhibits including special Oz Christmas exhibits. The gift shop offers a wide variety of gift items and books.

