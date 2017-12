Greater Oneida Chamber to host annual holiday after hours Dec. 7

Chamber of Commerce Annual Chamber Cheer Holiday After Hours event will be held this year at Hipstir Café, 125 Farrier Ave., Oneida Thursday, Dec. 7, 5 to 7 p.m.

It’s that time of year for some holiday cheer! Join us for an evening of fun, networking and celebration. Fabulous food, drinks, prizes! Cost is $20 for members, employees and spouses, and $25 for non-members. RSVP by Dec. 4 to 363-4300 or office@oneidachamberny.org.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest