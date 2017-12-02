PAC 99 schedule for week of Dec. 3, 2017

Monday, Dec. 4
- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Oneida Common Council special budget meeting of Nov. 27
Tuesday, Dec. 5
- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Oneida Common Council special budget meeting of Nov. 28
Wednesday, Dec. 6
- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Oneida Rotary Club meeting of Nov. 28 with Mary Margaret Zehr, Superintendent of Schools – public vote on the sale of the Oneida Castle School building (Dec. 12)
- 9:18 a.m., 2:18 p.m. and 7:18 p.m.: Oneida Common Council Special Budget Meeting of November 29
Thursday, Dec. 7
- 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Tomorrow’s World, “Sunset for Britain and America”
- 9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: National Abolition Hall of Fame Commemoration Weekend, Oct. 21 and 22: Rev. John Gregg Fee
