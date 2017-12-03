Hamilton Public Library news

Monday, Dec. 11, from 5-6pm – Chanukah Story Time and Craft
Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 10:30am – Story Time
Story Time for babies, toddlers and preschoolers with their care givers. We look forward to hosting these early childhood education opportunities each Tuesday morning through the end of July!
Gear up for the holidays with the Hamilton Public Library! Children of all ages are invited to join us on Monday, December 11 th from 5:00-6:00pm to share a special Chanukah story, craft their own menorah, and enjoy fresh latkes! This special holiday program is sponsored by Chabad of Hamilton. Then, on Monday, Dec. 18, families are
invited to attend a special pajama story time from 6:30-7:30pm, featuring The Nutcracker! Join us for a fun evening of storybooks and snacks! Wear your favorite jammies and bring a teddy bear friend if you want. We’ll serve cookies and cocoa, provided by the Friends of the Library.
Additional information about Library resources, programs and policies, as well as access to our online services, is available at midyorklib.org/hamilton/. From the website, you can also sign up for our listserv and Wowbrary notices to receive emails about general Library news and newly added materials in our collections! Follow us on Facebook for up-to- date information about programs, special events, and other general Library-related information: http://www.facebook.com/HPL.books.
The Library is normally open Monday-Friday, 10am to 7pm, and Saturday, 10am to 1pm. Visit or call the Library (315) 824-3060 during these hours for assistance. The book drop at the front of the building is always available for your convenience.
