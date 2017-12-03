Oneida Public Library December calendar announced

December 4
The Erie Canal Bicentennial Exhibit
Monday
During December, the OPL will be hosting a traveling exhibit that shows how the Erie Canal came into existence and how it transformed Upstate New York into an industrial and agricultural powerhouse.
December 4 and 5
AARP’s Drivers Safety Class
Monday and Tuesday, 9:45 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
AARP-trained instructors offer a two-day classroom defensive driver course for potential discounts in car insurance. To register, call Bob Fish at 363-0455.
December 5
Ready To Read: Music and Motion
Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.
Newborns to 4 year-olds and their parents or guardians will enjoy songs, rhymes, coordinated movements and just plain fun, all of which will help stimulate the children’s language skills.
December 6
Tech Help
Wednesday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.
Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed.
December 6
Yoga for Seniors
Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.
Certified Hatha Yoga instructor Bill Skinner continues his free weekly class for seniors in safe and practical yoga exercises for better health and peace of mind.
December 7
Ready To Read
Thursday at 10:00 a.m.
OPL’s Megan Gillander offers children 2 to 5 years of age and their parents or guardians the pleasure of stories, songs and activities to help strengthen the children’s language skills.
December 8
OPL Friends’ Holiday Book Sale
Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Friends of the Oneida Public Library are staging a used book sale with the best of donated books, from bestsellers to vintage classics, as well as DVDs, fashion accessories and more. All proceeds benefit the OPL.
December 9
OPL Friends’ Holiday Book Sale
Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Friends of the Oneida Public Library continue their used book sale with the best of donated books, from bestsellers to vintage classics, as well as DVDs, fashion accessories and more. All proceeds benefit the OPL.
December 9
The OPL Family Holiday Party
Saturday at 11:00 a.m.
OPL’s Megan Gillander invites young children and their parents and families to a Holiday Party with songs, the Hanukkah Dreidel game, stories, refreshments provided by the Friends of the Library and a special guest from Santa’s Toy Shop.
December 11
Friends of the Oneida Library Meeting
Monday at 6:00 p.m.
Friends of the Oneida Public Library will hold its fall meeting at Oneida Public Library. New members are always welcome.
December 11
Opus Black String Quartet
Monday at 7:00 p.m.
Opus Black, the versatile and accomplished Central New York string quartet, will perform at Oneida Public Library a rousing concert of seasonal, classical and contemporary music. The quartet consists of Allison Brown on violin, Liz Friedel on violin, Allyson Sklar on viola and Kristen Kopf on cello. Refreshments will be served. Admission is free.
December 12
Ready To Read: Music and Motion
Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.
Newborns to 4 year-olds and their parents or guardians will enjoy songs, rhymes, coordinated movements and just plain fun, all of which will help stimulate the children’s language skills.
December 13
Tech Help
Wednesday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.
Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed.
December 13
Yoga for Seniors
Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.
Certified Hatha Yoga instructor Bill Skinner continues his free weekly class for seniors in safe and practical yoga exercises for better health and peace of mind.
December 13
After-school Science
Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
By making a special reconnaissance listening device modeled on actual World War I designs, elementary-school students will be able to detect sounds that otherwise would escape the human ear.
December 13
Women’s Voices Film Showing
Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
The film documentary “Women’s Voices” being premiered at the OPL presents four local women who made careers in the 1960s in fields dominated by men. They talked about their work and struggles to Oneida High School students who interviewed and filmed them. Virginia Drake provides the narration. The film was edited by Michael Brown.
December 14
Ready To Read
Thursday at 10:00 a.m.
OPL’s Megan Gillander offers children 2 to 5 years of age and their parents or guardians the pleasure of stories, songs and activities to help strengthen the children’s language skills.
December 19
Ready To Read: Music and Motion
Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.
Newborns to 4 year-olds and their parents or guardians will enjoy songs, rhymes, coordinated movements and just plain fun, all of which will help stimulate the children’s language skills.
December 19
OPL Staff Development
Tuesday from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m.
Oneida Public Library will closed temporarily between 12:00 and 3:00 p.m. for biannual staff development. The library will be open as usual at 3:00 p.m. and close at 8:00 p.m.
December 19
OPL Board Meeting
Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
The Oneida Public Library Board of Trustees will hold its next meeting on Tuesday, November 28, 2017, at 7:15 p.m. in the library’s History Room, 220 Broad St. The public is invited to attend. The History Room permits barrier-free access to the physically handicapped.
December 20
Tech Help
Wednesday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.
Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed.
December 20
Yoga for Seniors
Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.
Certified Hatha Yoga instructor Bill Skinner continues his free weekly class for seniors in safe and practical yoga exercises for better health and peace of mind.
December 20
Family Game Night
Wednesday at 6:00 p.m.
Family members of all ages can reprise the fun of playing board games together, whether the game is an old favorite or a popular new one. Participants are urged to bring their own favorites to the program.
December 21
Ready To Read
Thursday at 10:00 a.m.
OPL’s Megan Gillander offers children 2 to 5 years of age and their parents or guardians the pleasure of stories, songs and activities to help strengthen the children’s language skills.
December 25 and 26
Christmas Holiday
Monday and Tuesday
Oneida Public Library will be closed Monday, December 25, and Tuesday, December 26, to celebrate the Christmas Holiday. The library will be open as usual on Wednesday, December 27, at 9:00 a.m.
December 27
Tech Help
Wednesday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.
Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed.
December 27
Teen Movie Marathon: Broadway and Blockbusters
Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Teens can have their fill of fun at the OPL with four movie musical favorites, pizza, popcorn and drinks. All free. Films being shown are “Grease” at 10:00 a.m., “Les Misérables” at 12:00 p.m., “Footloose” at 3:00 p.m. and “School of Rock” at 5:00 p.m.
December 28
Ready To Read
Thursday at 10:00 a.m.
OPL’s Megan Gillander offers children 2 to 5 years of age and their parents or guardians the pleasure of stories, songs and activities to help strengthen the children’s language skills.
December 30
Red Cross Blood Drive
Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
At a time of severe blood plasma shortages in the Northeast, the American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive at the OPL. Donors should schedule an appointment by calling the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.
January 1, 2018
New Year’s Day
Monday
Oneida Public Library will be closed Monday, January 1, 2018, to celebrate the New Year. The library will be open as usual on Tuesday, January 2, at 9:00 a.m.
Leave a Reply