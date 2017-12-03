Valesky Bill to Form Flood Mitigation Task Force Signed into Law » Oneida Public Library December calendar announced December 4 The Erie Canal Bicentennial Exhibit Monday During December, the OPL will be hosting a traveling exhibit that shows how the Erie Canal came into existence and how it transformed Upstate New York into an industrial and agricultural powerhouse. December 4 and 5 AARP’s Drivers Safety Class Monday and Tuesday, 9:45 a.m.-1:00 p.m. AARP-trained instructors offer a two-day classroom defensive driver course for potential discounts in car insurance. To register, call Bob Fish at 363-0455. December 5 Ready To Read: Music and Motion Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Newborns to 4 year-olds and their parents or guardians will enjoy songs, rhymes, coordinated movements and just plain fun, all of which will help stimulate the children’s language skills. December 6 Tech Help Wednesday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed. December 6 Yoga for Seniors Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. Certified Hatha Yoga instructor Bill Skinner continues his free weekly class for seniors in safe and practical yoga exercises for better health and peace of mind. December 7 Ready To Read Thursday at 10:00 a.m. OPL’s Megan Gillander offers children 2 to 5 years of age and their parents or guardians the pleasure of stories, songs and activities to help strengthen the children’s language skills. December 8 OPL Friends’ Holiday Book Sale Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Friends of the Oneida Public Library are staging a used book sale with the best of donated books, from bestsellers to vintage classics, as well as DVDs, fashion accessories and more. All proceeds benefit the OPL. December 9 OPL Friends’ Holiday Book Sale Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Friends of the Oneida Public Library continue their used book sale with the best of donated books, from bestsellers to vintage classics, as well as DVDs, fashion accessories and more. All proceeds benefit the OPL. December 9 The OPL Family Holiday Party Saturday at 11:00 a.m. OPL’s Megan Gillander invites young children and their parents and families to a Holiday Party with songs, the Hanukkah Dreidel game, stories, refreshments provided by the Friends of the Library and a special guest from Santa’s Toy Shop. December 11 Friends of the Oneida Library Meeting Monday at 6:00 p.m. Friends of the Oneida Public Library will hold its fall meeting at Oneida Public Library. New members are always welcome. December 11 Opus Black String Quartet Monday at 7:00 p.m. Opus Black, the versatile and accomplished Central New York string quartet, will perform at Oneida Public Library a rousing concert of seasonal, classical and contemporary music. The quartet consists of Allison Brown on violin, Liz Friedel on violin, Allyson Sklar on viola and Kristen Kopf on cello. Refreshments will be served. Admission is free. December 12 Ready To Read: Music and Motion Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Newborns to 4 year-olds and their parents or guardians will enjoy songs, rhymes, coordinated movements and just plain fun, all of which will help stimulate the children’s language skills. December 13 Tech Help Wednesday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed. December 13 Yoga for Seniors Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. Certified Hatha Yoga instructor Bill Skinner continues his free weekly class for seniors in safe and practical yoga exercises for better health and peace of mind. December 13 After-school Science Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. By making a special reconnaissance listening device modeled on actual World War I designs, elementary-school students will be able to detect sounds that otherwise would escape the human ear. December 13 Women’s Voices Film Showing Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. The film documentary “Women’s Voices” being premiered at the OPL presents four local women who made careers in the 1960s in fields dominated by men. They talked about their work and struggles to Oneida High School students who interviewed and filmed them. Virginia Drake provides the narration. The film was edited by Michael Brown. December 14 Ready To Read Thursday at 10:00 a.m. OPL’s Megan Gillander offers children 2 to 5 years of age and their parents or guardians the pleasure of stories, songs and activities to help strengthen the children’s language skills. December 19 Ready To Read: Music and Motion Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Newborns to 4 year-olds and their parents or guardians will enjoy songs, rhymes, coordinated movements and just plain fun, all of which will help stimulate the children’s language skills. December 19 OPL Staff Development Tuesday from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. Oneida Public Library will closed temporarily between 12:00 and 3:00 p.m. for biannual staff development. The library will be open as usual at 3:00 p.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. December 19 OPL Board Meeting Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. The Oneida Public Library Board of Trustees will hold its next meeting on Tuesday, November 28, 2017, at 7:15 p.m. in the library’s History Room, 220 Broad St. The public is invited to attend. The History Room permits barrier-free access to the physically handicapped. December 20 Tech Help Wednesday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed. December 20 Yoga for Seniors Wednesday at 2:00 p.m. Certified Hatha Yoga instructor Bill Skinner continues his free weekly class for seniors in safe and practical yoga exercises for better health and peace of mind. December 20 Family Game Night Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. Family members of all ages can reprise the fun of playing board games together, whether the game is an old favorite or a popular new one. Participants are urged to bring their own favorites to the program. December 21 Ready To Read Thursday at 10:00 a.m. OPL’s Megan Gillander offers children 2 to 5 years of age and their parents or guardians the pleasure of stories, songs and activities to help strengthen the children’s language skills. December 25 and 26 Christmas Holiday Monday and Tuesday Oneida Public Library will be closed Monday, December 25, and Tuesday, December 26, to celebrate the Christmas Holiday. The library will be open as usual on Wednesday, December 27, at 9:00 a.m. December 27 Tech Help Wednesday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Volunteer technical advisors will be on hand to help device and laptop users set up, adapt and get the most out of their devices. No appointment is needed. December 27 Teen Movie Marathon: Broadway and Blockbusters Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Teens can have their fill of fun at the OPL with four movie musical favorites, pizza, popcorn and drinks. All free. Films being shown are “Grease” at 10:00 a.m., “Les Misérables” at 12:00 p.m., “Footloose” at 3:00 p.m. and “School of Rock” at 5:00 p.m. December 28 Ready To Read Thursday at 10:00 a.m. OPL’s Megan Gillander offers children 2 to 5 years of age and their parents or guardians the pleasure of stories, songs and activities to help strengthen the children’s language skills. December 30 Red Cross Blood Drive Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. At a time of severe blood plasma shortages in the Northeast, the American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive at the OPL. Donors should schedule an appointment by calling the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767. January 1, 2018 New Year’s Day Monday Oneida Public Library will be closed Monday, January 1, 2018, to celebrate the New Year. The library will be open as usual on Tuesday, January 2, at 9:00 a.m. Share this: Email

