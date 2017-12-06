COLUMN: Democratic Committee head calls on Tenney to shed donations from Roy Moore mega-donor Richard Uihlein

I am calling on Congresswoman Claudia Tenney to divest $8,100 in donations from Roy Moore mega-donor Richard Uihlein, who has given $100,000 to a conservative PAC supporting the disgraced Republican nominee for U.S. Senate.

Moore has been credibly accused of having engaged in inappropriate sexual conduct with multiple teenage girls, including one person as young as 14. Republicans from NRSC Chairman Cory Gardner, to Senator Susan Collins, to Senator John McCain have made their position clear that Roy Moore is unfit to serve in the United States Senate.

And yet Claudia Tenney, who hasn’t said a word against Moore, has $8,100 from a top Moore backer sitting in her campaign bank account.

Representative Tenney must reject the support of Richard Uihlein, and return every cent of his tainted money. Uihlein’s support for Moore, who allegedly preyed on underage girls as young as 14, is truly repugnant. Tenney must disavow her relationship with Uihlein immediately—failure to do so will raise serious ethical and moral questions.

Mike Oot is chairman of the Madison County Democratic Committee.