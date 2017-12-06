Suspected case of mumps at Morrisville State College

A Morrisville State College student arrived at the Matthias Student Health Center Tuesday evening (Dec. 5) and was diagnosed Wednesday morning (Dec. 6) with a suspected case of mumps. Per state health regulations, the student is in isolation and will remain there until Saturday, and samples are on their way to state laboratories in Albany.

The student previously had received a measles, mumps and rubella vaccination and booster. New York state requires that anyone taking more than six credit hours at a SUNY institution provide vaccination records or receive an exclusion for religious or medical reasons.

According to a 2016 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report, approximately 64 percent of mumps cases in college students occur in individuals who previously had received MMR vaccinations and boosters.

The college is following CDC and state regulations and recommendations and will continue to do so. Updates will be available at morrisville.edu/www/health_center/mumps.aspx.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact the student health center at 315.684.6078 or visit them, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m., at their location between the John W. Stewart Center for Student Activities and the automotive building. The CDC has a Mumps: Questions and Answers sheet available at immunize.org/catg.d/p4211.pdf.

Students should continue to attend classes and live in their residence halls. If they have specific concerns, they are advised to speak with residence hall advisers and academic advisers, or contact the deans’ offices in Student Life and their respective schools.

