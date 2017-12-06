Two arrested and facing welfare fraud charges

Following a three-month welfare fraud investigation, Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Kristofer D. Cali, 31, and Eileen Campbell, 27, both of Canastota. Cali was charged with third-degree grand larceny (class D felony), third-degree welfare fraud (class D felony) and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing (class E felony).

It is alleged that Cali submitted a false written instrument to the Madison County Department of Social Services. As a result of his fraudulent act, he was overpaid $7,709.38 in public assistance benefits.

Campbell was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny (class E felony), fourth-degree welfare fraud (class E felony) and two counts of first-degree offering a false instrument for filing (class E felony).

It is alleged that Campbell submitted two false instruments to the Madison County Department of Social Services. As a result of her fraudulent act, she was overpaid $2,185.96 in public assistance benefits.

Cali and Campbell share the same residence.

Both were issued appearance tickets directing them to appear in Lenox Town Court on Dec. 23, 2017, to answer the charges.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Google

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

