Brindisi invites public – and Tenney – to share tax concerns at town hall Dec. 10

Tax Talk Town Hall Will Give Public A Chance To Speak & Ask Questions About Federal Tax Bill

Brindisi: A plan that has a 29-percent approval rating deserves input from 100 percent of my constituents

Assemblyman Anthony Brindisi will host a ‘Tax Talk Town Hall’ from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10, at The Mohawk Valley Resource Center for Refugees, 201 Bleecker Street, Utica (former Utica School of Commerce building) from 1-2 PM.

The Town Hall will give members of the public an opportunity to ask questions and speak about their concerns with the proposed federal tax bill currently being debated and rushed through Congress. Brindisi will also explain his push to draft New York State legislation in response to one aspect of the proposed federal plan.

The latest Quinnipiac poll http://www.cnn.com/2017/12/05/politics/tax-plan-approval-quinnipiac-poll/index.html) shows that only 29 percent of Americans approve of the GOP tax plan.

Brindisi’s invite to the public appears below:

You are cordially invited you to attend a Tax Talk Town Hall Meeting on Sunday, Dec. 10, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Mohawk Valley Resource Center for Refugees at 201 Bleecker St., Utica (the former Utica School of Commerce Building).

As you know, tax legislation is now being debated in Washington and rushed through Congress. This plan would bring major financial changes to residents of the Mohawk Valley on fixed incomes, in student debt or with medical bills, to name a few. Therefore, I would like to provide you with an opportunity to express your concerns about this tax bill. I have also extended an invitation to Congresswoman Tenney and other area officials to attend this event and listen to your concerns.

To RSVP for this event, please call my Utica District Office at (315) 732-1055. I encourage you to attend this event and openly express your opinions on this federal effort to change the tax code, and the disastrous impacts it could have on you and our local economy.

