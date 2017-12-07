Tenney issues statement on Trump’s declaration on Jerusalem

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney (NY-22) released the following statement in response to President Trump’s announcement to move the United States Embassy to Jerusalem and recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel:

“President Trump’s declaration officially recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and decision to move the United States embassy to Jerusalem is an important step forward in recognizing the sovereignty and undeniable legitimacy of our closest ally in the region. It is a clear statement that the United States and our allies will not be ruled by political threats and violent terror. The capital of the Jewish people for millennia, Jerusalem today is a vibrant metropolis where the rights of all citizens, regardless of religion or race, are respected. Moving the embassy of the United States to Jerusalem is simply put, the right thing to do. Just as Israel’s embassy to the United States is in our capital, so too should our embassy be located in theirs. In 1995, Congress passed the Jerusalem Embassy Act by an overwhelming, bipartisan vote. This legislation states that the United States embassy in Israel should be established in Jerusalem. Over 20 years later, today President Trump showed bold leadership on this vital issue.”

