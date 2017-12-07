Scherz to hold eighth annual town-wide holiday party

Fred “Fritz” Scherz, Jr., Councilman on the Verona Town Board, will hold his eighth annual holiday party for all Town of Verona residents on Sunday, December 10th from 1pm to 3pm at the Verona Fire Hall (5555 Volunteer Ave.) in Verona. Preceding the holiday party will be a mini parade starting at 12:30 p.m. from the Verona Fire Hall, going through Virdon Village via Merry St., east on Route 31 to Main Street past J. D. George Elementary School and onto Volunteer Ave. back to the Verona Fire Hall. Folks are encouraged to line the parade route to wave to some of the great law enforcement and firefighters that serve the Town of Verona as well as Santa Claus as he makes his way to the event.

“The last seven years I’ve held this community event, it’s been a success because of all the children and adults that attended, as well as the volunteers, businesses, and media that helped,” said Scherz. “Although I’m not finished finalizing the complete fun-filled lineup of activities and guests, as with prior years I plan on having kid-oriented activities, including arts and crafts. There’ll be some fantastic musicians as well as story-telling by some special guests, too. The family-oriented fun will continue to be part of this holiday event, too. Hopefully, Santa Claus will take time out of his busy schedule to attend. I also want people to know that as with the last seven years I’ve held this event, no town funds are being used for it whatsoever as this is not a government-based event. I encourage all residents of Verona, no matter what their age is, to stop by and take part in the festivities.”

The Holiday Party for all Town of Verona residents has free admission and snacks will also be available. If able, attendees are asked to bring a canned good, as a collection will be taken and given to the Verona Food Pantry.

For more details, visit fritzscherz.com or contact Fritz at fritz@fritzscherz.com or (315) 363-3509.

If any businesses want to inquire about making a donation, please contact Fritz.

