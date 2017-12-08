Developing a Community Postvention Team; Essential Considerations, Planning and preparation

Workshop Description: This interactive 3 ½ hour workshop will provide participants guidance and direction on the crucial elements to consider for developing and sustaining a community postvention response team(s). Although it is not required, it is recommended that participants complete the half day Pillars of Postvention training first in order to have a shared understanding of the concepts and foundational underpinnings of postvention.
Key learning and topics addressed during the workshop include;
- Process for developing a team
- Postvention/trauma response team elements
- Essential Knowledge, Skills and Characteristics of Trauma Response Personnel
- Structure, activation and training considerations
- Table top exercise
- A SWOT analysis to support the development or growth of a coordinated response
- Examples from other communities
Who Should Attend: In order to maximize efforts it will be ideal to have attendees’ representative of the entire community and who are likely to respond to a suicide at some point. We are asking that prior to registering that you consider you/your agency, school or departments’ willingness and ability to participate in and commit to additional planning for postvention teams. Following is a partial list of ideal representatives:
- School administrators & other personnel
- Social service agency/program
- Faith-based leader/clergy
- Military
- Law enforcement
- Mental health or substance abuse counselor
- Primary care/medical provider
- Emergency medical service
- Public health/prevention
- Family, friends, community members
This workshop is FREE ——Registration is required
Workshop Date: 12/18/2017
Time: 9:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Location: BRiDGES, 112 Farrier Avenue, Suite 314, Oneida, NY 13421
Cost: There is no fee for this training, but please register. Call Kari @ 315-697-3947 or email ksimchik@bridges-mccasa.org
