Developing a Community Postvention Team; Essential Considerations, Planning and preparation

Workshop Description: This interactive 3 ½  hour workshop will provide participants guidance and direction on the crucial elements to consider for developing and sustaining a community postvention response team(s). Although it is not required, it is recommended that participants complete the half day Pillars of Postvention training first in order to have a shared understanding of the concepts and foundational underpinnings of postvention.

Key learning and topics addressed during the workshop include;

  • Process for developing a team
  • Postvention/trauma response team elements
  • Essential Knowledge, Skills and Characteristics of Trauma Response Personnel
  • Structure, activation and training considerations
  • Table top exercise
  • A SWOT analysis to support the development or growth of a coordinated response
  • Examples from other communities

Who Should Attend: In order to maximize efforts it will be ideal to have attendees’ representative of the entire community and who are likely to respond to a suicide at some point. We are asking that prior to registering that you consider you/your agency, school or departments’ willingness and ability to participate in and commit to additional planning for postvention teams. Following is a partial list of ideal representatives:

  • School administrators & other personnel
  • Social service agency/program
  • Faith-based leader/clergy
  • Military
  • Law enforcement
  • Mental health or substance abuse counselor
  • Primary care/medical provider
  • Emergency medical service
  • Public health/prevention
  • Family, friends, community members

This workshop is FREE ——Registration is required

Workshop Date: 12/18/2017

Time: 9:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Location: BRiDGES, 112 Farrier Avenue, Suite 314, Oneida, NY 13421  

Cost: There is no fee for this training, but please register.  Call Kari @ 315-697-3947 or email ksimchik@bridges-mccasa.org

