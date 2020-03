Village of Canastota GOP announces Republican caucus results Oneida Public Library announces March calendar of events » PAC 99 schedule week of March 1, 2020 Tuesday, March 3 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Madison County in the First World War – with County Historian Matt Urtz at Hamilton Library, May 20, 2017

9:58 a.m., 2:58 p.m. and 7:58 p.m.: CMS and You – “Fraud, Waste and Abuse” Wednesday, March 4 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Canastota Schools Board of Education meeting of February 25

9:58 a.m., 2:58 p.m. and 7:58 p.m.: Historic Insights: Ken Sparks, WW II Navy Veteran Interview at Cazenovia Library with County Historian Matt Urtz Thursday, March 5 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.: Tomorrow’s World: “What is the Meaning of Life?”

9:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: Reverse Mortgages, a Unique Financial Option PAC 99, Public Access Channel 99 on the Oneida area Spectrum Cable service, has begun livestreaming selected video on the PAC 99 Facebook page. Videos are streamed live and also archived for later viewing. PAC 99 continues to broadcast content on Spectrum Cable channel 99 in addition to the Facebook live streaming. Also, the weekly PAC 99 schedule is posted on the PAC 99 Facebook page. Streamed/Archived items are identified in the weekly schedule with an *. Share this: Email

