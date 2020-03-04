«  
Local students named to RIT’s dean’s list for 2019 fall semester

The following local residents made the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2019 fall semester:

  • Owen Albanese of Canastota, who is in the civil engineering technology program
  • Vinny Albertina of Sherburne, who is in the mechanical engineering program
  • Tina Chen of Bridgeport, who is in the biomedical sciences program
  • Kyle Cole of Sherburne, who is in the biology program
  • Zachary Cottet of Chittenango, who is in the film and animation program
  • John Currado of Chittenango, who is in the computational mathematics program
  • Shao Demyttenaere of Erieville, who is in the chemistry program
  • Erika Doroshenko of Morrisville, who is in the biology program
  • Nathan Falkenburg of Kirkville, who is in the software engineering program
  • Hayley Foran of Bridgeport, who is in the journalism program
  • Constance Froass of Oneida, who is in the graphic design program
  • Kelly Frost of Cazenovia, who is in the medical illustration program
  • Dylan Hahn of Cazenovia, who is in the management information systems program
  • Brandon Key of Chittenango, who is in the computer engineering program
  • Ellie Knox of Chittenango, who is in the biomedical engineering program
  • TJ Larson of Hamilton, who is in the game design and development program
  • Franklin Marconi of Erieville, who is in the mechanical engineering technology program
  • Matt McDermott of Canastota, who is in the mechanical engineering program
  • Jennie McIntosh of Chittenango, who is in the applied mathematics program
  • Claire Murray of Cazenovia, who is in the computer science program
  • Katy Myka of Chittenango, who is in the physician assistant program
  • Andrew Schaefer of Earlville, who is in the physics program
  • Megan Sitts of Hamilton, who is in the civil engineering technology program
  • Elaina Stafford of DeRuyter, who is in the biochemistry program
  • Miranda Szwej of Bridgeport, who is in the chemical engineering program
  • Kristin Warner of Truxton, who is in the mechanical engineering program
  • Brooke White of Truxton, who is in the 3D digital design program

Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for dean’s list if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.4; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete,” “D” or “F” and they have completed at least 12 credit hours.

