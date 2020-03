2020 Madison County Rabies Clinics Begin Latest raffle winner announced » Local students named to RIT’s dean’s list for 2019 fall semester The following local residents made the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2019 fall semester: Owen Albanese of Canastota, who is in the civil engineering technology program

Vinny Albertina of Sherburne, who is in the mechanical engineering program

Tina Chen of Bridgeport, who is in the biomedical sciences program

Kyle Cole of Sherburne, who is in the biology program

Zachary Cottet of Chittenango, who is in the film and animation program

John Currado of Chittenango, who is in the computational mathematics program

Shao Demyttenaere of Erieville, who is in the chemistry program

Erika Doroshenko of Morrisville, who is in the biology program

Nathan Falkenburg of Kirkville, who is in the software engineering program

Hayley Foran of Bridgeport, who is in the journalism program

Constance Froass of Oneida, who is in the graphic design program

Kelly Frost of Cazenovia, who is in the medical illustration program

Dylan Hahn of Cazenovia, who is in the management information systems program

Brandon Key of Chittenango, who is in the computer engineering program

Ellie Knox of Chittenango, who is in the biomedical engineering program

TJ Larson of Hamilton, who is in the game design and development program

Franklin Marconi of Erieville, who is in the mechanical engineering technology program

Matt McDermott of Canastota, who is in the mechanical engineering program

Jennie McIntosh of Chittenango, who is in the applied mathematics program

Claire Murray of Cazenovia, who is in the computer science program

Katy Myka of Chittenango, who is in the physician assistant program

Andrew Schaefer of Earlville, who is in the physics program

Megan Sitts of Hamilton, who is in the civil engineering technology program

Elaina Stafford of DeRuyter, who is in the biochemistry program

Miranda Szwej of Bridgeport, who is in the chemical engineering program

Kristin Warner of Truxton, who is in the mechanical engineering program

Brooke White of Truxton, who is in the 3D digital design program Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for dean’s list if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.4; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete,” “D” or “F” and they have completed at least 12 credit hours. Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

Related

Previously Previously Select Month March 2020 (19) February 2020 (137) January 2020 (96) December 2019 (127) November 2019 (88) October 2019 (113) September 2019 (101) August 2019 (125) July 2019 (150) June 2019 (122) May 2019 (118) April 2019 (144) March 2019 (111) February 2019 (98) January 2019 (137) December 2018 (111) November 2018 (177) October 2018 (150) September 2018 (106) August 2018 (181) July 2018 (227) June 2018 (205) May 2018 (245) April 2018 (202) March 2018 (258) February 2018 (178) January 2018 (199) December 2017 (279) November 2017 (331) October 2017 (321) September 2017 (305) August 2017 (305) July 2017 (367) June 2017 (345) May 2017 (366) April 2017 (349) March 2017 (372) February 2017 (332) January 2017 (342) December 2016 (285) November 2016 (327) October 2016 (377) September 2016 (381) August 2016 (373) July 2016 (391) June 2016 (403) May 2016 (479) April 2016 (337) March 2016 (258) February 2016 (141) January 2016 (148) December 2015 (124) November 2015 (149) October 2015 (205) September 2015 (115) August 2015 (131) July 2015 (125) June 2015 (170) May 2015 (164) April 2015 (136) March 2015 (152) February 2015 (119) January 2015 (132) December 2014 (151) November 2014 (152) October 2014 (209) September 2014 (172) August 2014 (179) July 2014 (202) June 2014 (199) May 2014 (248) April 2014 (246) March 2014 (217) February 2014 (184) January 2014 (207) December 2013 (205) November 2013 (308) October 2013 (294) September 2013 (286) August 2013 (275) July 2013 (277) June 2013 (319) May 2013 (411) April 2013 (403) March 2013 (432) February 2013 (395) January 2013 (315) December 2012 (347) November 2012 (439) October 2012 (499) September 2012 (474) August 2012 (360) July 2012 (228) June 2012 (252) May 2012 (273) April 2012 (299) March 2012 (286) February 2012 (289) January 2012 (279)