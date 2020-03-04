Local students named to RIT’s dean’s list for 2019 fall semester

The following local residents made the dean’s list at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2019 fall semester:
- Owen Albanese of Canastota, who is in the civil engineering technology program
- Vinny Albertina of Sherburne, who is in the mechanical engineering program
- Tina Chen of Bridgeport, who is in the biomedical sciences program
- Kyle Cole of Sherburne, who is in the biology program
- Zachary Cottet of Chittenango, who is in the film and animation program
- John Currado of Chittenango, who is in the computational mathematics program
- Shao Demyttenaere of Erieville, who is in the chemistry program
- Erika Doroshenko of Morrisville, who is in the biology program
- Nathan Falkenburg of Kirkville, who is in the software engineering program
- Hayley Foran of Bridgeport, who is in the journalism program
- Constance Froass of Oneida, who is in the graphic design program
- Kelly Frost of Cazenovia, who is in the medical illustration program
- Dylan Hahn of Cazenovia, who is in the management information systems program
- Brandon Key of Chittenango, who is in the computer engineering program
- Ellie Knox of Chittenango, who is in the biomedical engineering program
- TJ Larson of Hamilton, who is in the game design and development program
- Franklin Marconi of Erieville, who is in the mechanical engineering technology program
- Matt McDermott of Canastota, who is in the mechanical engineering program
- Jennie McIntosh of Chittenango, who is in the applied mathematics program
- Claire Murray of Cazenovia, who is in the computer science program
- Katy Myka of Chittenango, who is in the physician assistant program
- Andrew Schaefer of Earlville, who is in the physics program
- Megan Sitts of Hamilton, who is in the civil engineering technology program
- Elaina Stafford of DeRuyter, who is in the biochemistry program
- Miranda Szwej of Bridgeport, who is in the chemical engineering program
- Kristin Warner of Truxton, who is in the mechanical engineering program
- Brooke White of Truxton, who is in the 3D digital design program
Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for dean’s list if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.4; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete,” “D” or “F” and they have completed at least 12 credit hours.
Leave a Reply