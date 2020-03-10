Rome man dies after falling through ice

Ice fisherman dies after falling into the Erie Canal in Oneida County

On March 9, 2020, at approximately 4:09 p.m., state police responded to the Eric Canal south of 6150 Muck Road in Rome for an individual who fell through the ice.

Preliminary investigation revealed that 67-year-old Robert G. Barnes of Rome was ice fishing alone on the Erie Canal when he fell through the ice and was submerged in the water; a passerby attempted a rescue but was unsuccessful.

Rome Fire Department rescued Barnes from the water. He was transported to Rome Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

