Rome man dies after falling through ice

Ice fisherman dies after falling into the Erie Canal in Oneida County
On March 9, 2020, at approximately 4:09 p.m., state police responded to the Eric Canal south of 6150 Muck Road in Rome for an individual who fell through the ice.
Preliminary investigation revealed that 67-year-old Robert G. Barnes of Rome was ice fishing alone on the Erie Canal when he fell through the ice and was submerged in the water; a passerby attempted a rescue but was unsuccessful.
Rome Fire Department rescued Barnes from the water. He was transported to Rome Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
