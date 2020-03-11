Working Families Party endorses Corey Mosher in bid For NY Assembly 121st District

The endorsement from the WFP is the second major endorsement for Mosher

On Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, the Working Families Party of New York announced its endorsement of Corey Mosher in his bid to unseat incumbent John Salka. This move marks the second major endorsement for Mosher after he was endorsed by the Oneida County Democratic Party in early 2020.

“In 2018, New Yorkers elected progressive champions up and down the ballot to deliver real change for working families — from landmark rent reform to immigrants’ protections to groundbreaking climate legislation,” the WFP wrote in its endorsement. “This year, the Working Families Party is working around the clock to elect even more working families champions — and we’re proud to endorse Corey Mosher for NYS Assembly. We know that Corey will fight for the issues that matter most to working people, and the WFP is proud to join them on the campaign trail this year.”

“I am so pleased to have received the support of the Working Families Party of New York,” Mosher said. “This endorsement recognizes my promise to represent and care for the people of this district. Our campaign is about making sure that no one gets left behind, and as a farmer, I know how challenging it is when Albany forgets about the needs of working people. To the WFP, I promise that my voice will be clear and loud in defense of the principles that we share.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

