SUNY Morrisville joins the force to help those in need

Dairy students pose with milk donations during the 2019 Dairy Challenge.

Morrisville, surrounding community members can participate in drive-through dairy drive Friday

SUNY Morrisville is holding a drive-through dairy drive from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 10, 2020, to help those in need in the Morrisville and surrounding community.

Families in need can pick up dairy items, including milk, cheese and yogurt, from 4 to 6 p.m., or until items are gone, at the SUNY Morrisville Dairy Complex on Eaton Street. Proper social distancing, safety and public health hygiene practices will be adhered to throughout the event.

“We wanted to do something to help those in the community during these difficult times,” said Ashley Adams Marshall, SUNY Morrisville assistant professor of dairy science, who is spearheading the effort along with local dairy farmers. “Not only does this help those in need in our community, but it also helps the struggling dairy industry since the demand on dairy products has dropped dramatically due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Among those donating are local community members, Dairy Farmers of America, Hood and Chobani. For more details, to donate dairy products (milk, yogurt, and cheese) or to make a monetary donation, contact Marshall at adamsae@morrisville.edu.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

