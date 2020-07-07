Madison County Courier

Cazenovia College students receive academic awards in virtual ceremony

The Cazenovia College community is proud of what our students have accomplished this academic year. Students were honored for their academic achievements during a virtual ceremony. The ceremony continued the tradition of celebrating student achievements with these special academic awards. The 2020 academic award banquet is available to watch online at cazenovia.edu/2020-Academic-Awards.

  • Erin Grabosky of Cazenovia received the Award for Excellence in Arts Management from the Division of Art and Design
  • Connor Yorks of Cazenovia received the Award for Excellence in Visual Communications from the Division of Art and Design and Outstanding Senior Capstone in Visual Communications for “Virtual Reality, The Next Major Medium of Design”
  • Nikki Trexler of Oneida received the Mary Caulkins Psychology Research Award
  • Adrianna Baker of Georgetown received the REACH | TRIO Student Support Services Outstanding Contribution

