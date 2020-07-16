Girl Scout news

Second session of ‘Make New Friends’ virtual series to be offered in August

The Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways Council is hosting “Make New Friends: Kindergarten Jump Start Delivered by Girl Scouts” a free, four-part virtual series to introduce non-Girl Scouts entering kindergarten this fall and their families to the Girl Scout Leadership Experience. The series runs via Zoom and gives girls the chance to strengthen four competencies before they enter kindergarten while also allowing them to connect with the same friends each meeting.

The council has added an August session due to popularity and to allow working parents an evening opportunity.

Girl Scout staff and volunteers will lead girls through sessions around language and literacy, cognition, approaches to learning and social-emotional learning. Each meeting is based on these core competencies of kindergarten while also introducing girls to some of the exciting fundamentals they will learn at the Girl Scout Daisy level (Girl Scouts in kindergarten through first grades).

Parents/caregivers and trusted adults are welcome to attend and participate. Upon registration, participants will receive a welcome letter via email that will detail what girls should bring to each meeting. Zoom links will be shared approximately 12 hours before each meeting.

Session 1: July 20 through 23, Monday through Thursday from 2 to 3 p.m.

Session 2: Aug. 18, 20, 25 and 27, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Register now at gsnypenn.org/events by searching “make new friends.” Questions? Contact Community Recruitment Manager Jillian Kerekes at jkerekes@gsnypenn.org or call 855.213.8555 ext. 2298.

Girl Scouts serves girls in grades K-12. Annual membership is $25. Financial assistance is available. To register a girl online, visit gsnypenn.org/join. To become an adult volunteer, learn more at gsnypenn.org/volunteer.

