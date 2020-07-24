Madison County Courier

Second man charged in June rape and predatory sexual assault case

The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Oneida announce the arrest of Thomas J. Leddick, 36, of Rome, for predatory sexual assault against a child, a class A-II felony, and first-degree rape, a class B felony.

According to Troop D Public Information Officer Jack Keller, the charges are the result of an investigation that resulted in the June arrest of Jeffrey R. Shaffner, 37, of Canastota, on the same charges and involving the same victim.

Leddick is charged with engaging in a sexual relationship with a child under the age of 11 in February 2020 inside a residence in Rome. He was arraigned in Rome City Court and remanded to Oneida County Jail without bail.

