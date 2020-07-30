Adelphi physics professor to give virtual class on reframing crisis as an opportunity

The coronavirus pandemic has had a powerfully negative effect on our communities, making it a difficult time for many. Times of crisis, however, can provide a unique opportunity to make net positive changes. On Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, Adelphi University will host a free virtual, micro class on Reframing Crisis as an Opportunity from 1 to 1:30 p.m.

The class will be led by Matthew Wright, chair of the physics department at Adelphi. Wright will provide his perspective as a faculty member teaching in higher education, leading a National Science Foundation-funded research team and advocating for his students and their careers.

The class will be offered via Zoom.

Since June, Adelphi has been offering virtual micro classes to the public on a variety of topics from disaster epidemiology to Alfred Hitchcock. All previous micro classes are archived and can be viewed here: Adelphi.edu/summer/micro-classes/

In addition to Reframing Crisis as an Opportunity, the following micro classes will be offered in August and September:

The End of Globalization? When: Thursday, July 30, from 1 to 1:30 p.m.

When: Thursday, July 30, from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Economic Policies to Mitigate the Corona Contraction: Where Were We, Where Are We Headed? When: Thursday, Aug. 20, from 1 to 1:30 p.m.

When: Thursday, Aug. 20, from 1 to 1:30 p.m. It Takes a Village: Building a Community of Scholars When: Thursday, Aug. 27, from 1 to 1:30 p.m.

When: Thursday, Aug. 27, from 1 to 1:30 p.m. The Power and the Beauty of the Landscape When: Thursday, Sept. 10, from 1 to 1:30 p.m.

While the classes are free, registration is required. To register, visit Adelphi.edu/events/reframing-crisis-as-an-opportunity

