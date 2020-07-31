Brindisi issues statement on Remington Arms bankruptcy

Following reports of Remington Arms filing for bankruptcy, Congressman Anthony Brindisi issued the following statement:

“Remington Arms’ bankruptcy is a punch in the stomach for the hardworking men and women in our region. This bankruptcy cannot be used as an excuse by the company’s owners to gut Union pensions, take away benefits that have been collectively bargained, or deny the safety rights of workers who’ve made the company profitable over the years.

“I have spoken with UMWA Local 717 representatives and have offered the full assistance of my office during this process. I stand with the workers in Ilion and their families who’ve dedicated their lives and made a living working at this plant.”

