Le Moyne College graduates named to the spring 2020 dean’s list

Several local students have graduated from Le Moyne College and have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list.
- Rachel Ablan, of Kirkville, earning a bachelor of arts in communications and psychology
- Mya Walters, of Cazenovia, earning a bachelor of arts in psychology and political science
- Rochella Garofalo, of Kirkville, earning a bachelor of science in biology
- Amber Ford, of Oriskany Falls, earning a bachelor of science in chemistry
- Rachel McChain, of Chittenango, earning a bachelor of Arts in English
- Cassidy Cavanagh, of Oneida, earning a bachelor of arts in English
- Ronald Rodriguez, of Manlius, earning a bachelor of arts in history
- Mitchel Meigs, of Cazenovia, earning a bachelor of arts in political science
- Emma Murphy, of Cazenovia, earning a bachelor of arts in psychology
- Micala Zelinsky, of New Woodstock, earning a bachelor of arts in psychology
- Kayla Bain, of Chittenango, earning a bachelor of science in psychology
- Kamryn Bates, of Chittenango, earning a bachelor of science in accounting
- Jacob Stowell, of Cazenovia, earning a bachelor of science in finance
- Ulyana Konopatskiy, of Solvay, earning a bachelor of science in finance
- Erich Nouza, of Oneida, earning a bachelor of science in management and leadership
- Renee Vedder, of Oneida, earning a bachelor of science in nursing
- Allison Cerio, of Manlius, earning a bachelor of science in nursing
To make the list, students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or above. More than 700 members of the class of 2020 were eligible to graduate from Le Moyne.