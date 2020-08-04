Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Education/STEM Top Story

Le Moyne College graduates named to the spring 2020 dean’s list

Bymartha

Aug 4, 2020

Several local students have graduated from Le Moyne College and have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list.

  • Rachel Ablan, of Kirkville, earning a bachelor of arts in communications and psychology
  • Mya Walters, of Cazenovia, earning a bachelor of arts in psychology and political science
  • Rochella Garofalo, of Kirkville, earning a bachelor of science in biology
  • Amber Ford, of Oriskany Falls, earning a bachelor of science in chemistry
  • Rachel McChain, of Chittenango, earning a bachelor of Arts in English
  • Cassidy Cavanagh, of Oneida, earning a bachelor of arts in English
  • Ronald Rodriguez, of Manlius, earning a bachelor of arts in history
  • Mitchel Meigs, of Cazenovia, earning a bachelor of arts in political science
  • Emma Murphy, of Cazenovia, earning a bachelor of arts in psychology
  • Micala Zelinsky, of New Woodstock, earning a bachelor of arts in psychology
  • Kayla Bain, of Chittenango, earning a bachelor of science in psychology
  • Kamryn Bates, of Chittenango, earning a bachelor of science in accounting
  • Jacob Stowell, of Cazenovia, earning a bachelor of science in finance
  • Ulyana Konopatskiy, of Solvay, earning a bachelor of science in finance
  • Erich Nouza, of Oneida, earning a bachelor of science in management and leadership
  • Renee Vedder, of Oneida, earning a bachelor of science in nursing
  • Allison Cerio, of Manlius, earning a bachelor of science in nursing

To make the list, students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or above. More than 700 members of the class of 2020 were eligible to graduate from Le Moyne.

By martha

Related Post

Arts & Entertainment Top Story

2020 Remsen Barn Festival of the Arts goes virtual

Aug 7, 2020 martha
Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

Community Bank presents $5,000 donation to YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley

Aug 7, 2020 martha
Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

USDA offers deferrals for Farm Storage Facility Loan borrowers

Aug 7, 2020 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Arts & Entertainment Top Story

2020 Remsen Barn Festival of the Arts goes virtual

Aug 7, 2020
Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

Community Bank presents $5,000 donation to YMCA of the Greater Tri-Valley

Aug 7, 2020
Ag, Farming & Gardening Top Story

USDA offers deferrals for Farm Storage Facility Loan borrowers

Aug 7, 2020
Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

Free Living Well Workshops being offered via Zoom

Aug 7, 2020