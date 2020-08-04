Le Moyne College graduates named to the spring 2020 dean’s list

Several local students have graduated from Le Moyne College and have been named to the spring 2020 dean’s list.

Rachel Ablan, of Kirkville, earning a bachelor of arts in communications and psychology

Mya Walters, of Cazenovia, earning a bachelor of arts in psychology and political science

Rochella Garofalo, of Kirkville, earning a bachelor of science in biology

Amber Ford, of Oriskany Falls, earning a bachelor of science in chemistry

Rachel McChain, of Chittenango, earning a bachelor of Arts in English

Cassidy Cavanagh, of Oneida, earning a bachelor of arts in English

Ronald Rodriguez, of Manlius, earning a bachelor of arts in history

Mitchel Meigs, of Cazenovia, earning a bachelor of arts in political science

Emma Murphy, of Cazenovia, earning a bachelor of arts in psychology

Micala Zelinsky, of New Woodstock, earning a bachelor of arts in psychology

Kayla Bain, of Chittenango, earning a bachelor of science in psychology

Kamryn Bates, of Chittenango, earning a bachelor of science in accounting

Jacob Stowell, of Cazenovia, earning a bachelor of science in finance

Ulyana Konopatskiy, of Solvay, earning a bachelor of science in finance

Erich Nouza, of Oneida, earning a bachelor of science in management and leadership

Renee Vedder, of Oneida, earning a bachelor of science in nursing

Allison Cerio, of Manlius, earning a bachelor of science in nursing

To make the list, students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or above. More than 700 members of the class of 2020 were eligible to graduate from Le Moyne.

