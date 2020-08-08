BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

July 23, 2020
- Harley D. Forbes, 30, 223 West St., Oneida, was charged with petit larceny.
- Ronald L. Forbes, III, 31, 223 West St., Oneida, was charged with petit larceny.
July 24, 2020
- Christian J. Tillison, 37, 3836 Larkin Road, Cazenovia, was charged with 2 counts of criminal contempt in the 2nd degree.
- Daniel M. Race, 37, 807 Highland Ave., Rome, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree.
July 26, 2020
- Melissa S. Beecher, 35, 1597 Jasek Road, Oriskany Falls, was charged with uninspected, obstructed view and 2 counts of aggravated unlicensed operator in the 2nd degree.
July 27, 2020
- Nia D. Florenzan, 21, 506 Madison St., Rome, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, unlawful possession of marijuana in the 2nd degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree. She was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on her own recognizance.
- Jerrode V. Johnson Jr., 26, 506 Madison St., Rome, was charged with speed, improper plates, uninspected motor vehicle, suspended registration, broken glass, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3rd degree, unlawful possession of marijuana in the 2nd degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
July 28, 2020
- Hunter J. Tracy, 20, 436 EN Canal St., Canastota, was charged with inadequate headlights, uninspected motor vehicle, unlawful possession of marijuana in the 2nd degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree.
- Victoria L. Borders, 20, 4320 Sholtz Road, Oneida, was charged with consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle and unlawful possession of alcohol under 21.
- Cassandra E. Jason, 29, 3462 Indian Opening Road, Canastota, was charged with trespass.
July 29, 2020
- Melissa E. Kotary, 36, 161 Phelps St., Oneida, was charged with criminal mischief in the 4th degree.
July 30, 2020
- Adnan Dedic, 19, 5512 Lowell Road, Rome, was charged following a one vehicle motor vehicle accident with failure to stop for a stop sign, driving while ability impaired (drugs) and unlawful possession of marihuana in the 1st degree.
- Christopher M. Helmer, 34, 313 Lewis St., Canastota, was charged with petit larceny.
July 31, 2020
- Donald J. Rich, 36, 407 S. Main St., Canastota, was charged with driving while intoxicated, operating with .08 or more BAC and failure to move over for emergency vehicle.
- April M. VanPatten, 33, 104 N. Main St., Oneida, was charged with criminal trespass in the 2nd degree.
- Frederick F. Wilmer Jr., 43, no permanent address, was charged with disorderly conduct.
August 1, 2020
- Laura K. Cahill, 47, 125 Stafford Ave., Syracuse, was charged with petit larceny.
- Caleb M. Stanford, 24, 293 Kenwood Ave., Oneida, was charged with petit larceny.
August 2, 2020
- Steven W. McKay, 24, 175 Madison St., Oneida, was charged with criminal contempt in the 2nd degree.
- Karen A. Tarry, 53, 226 Farrier Ave., Oneida, was charged with disorderly conduct, harassment in the 2nd degree and resisting arrest.
August 4, 2020
- Nathaniel X. Walker, 26, 221 Lenox Ave., Oneida, was charged with harassment in the 2nd degree, petit larceny, criminal contempt in the 2nd degree and resisting arrest. He was arraigned in Oneida City Court and released on his own recognizance.
August 5, 2020
- John J. Whaley, 44, 416 W. Railroad St., Oneida, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the 4th degree.
- Steven J. Hirsch, 33, 416 W. Railroad St., Oneida was charged with unlawful possession of marijuana in the 2nd degree, criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the 4th degree.
August 7, 2020
- Nihada Sabanagic, 26, 707 Arlington Road, Utica, was charged with inadequate stop lamps, unlawful possession of marijuana in the 2nd degree and criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree.