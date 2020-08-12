SUNY Morrisville named Military Friendly School

SUNY Morrisville has once again earned kudos for its outstanding support of military service members, veterans and their families, receiving the 2020-21 Military Friendly School designation by Victory Media.

Now in its 19th year, the Military Friendly Schools list sets the standard for higher education institutions to provide the best opportunities for veterans and their spouses. This prestigious list provides a comprehensive guide for veterans and their families using data sources from federal agencies, veteran students and proprietary survey information from participating organizations.

“It is an honor to receive this designation,” said New York State University Police Chief at SUNY Morrisville Paul Field, who also serves as the college’s veterans advocate. “We embrace military service members and veterans as students and do all we can to improve their lives and to ensure their success on campus.”

Field is a United States Army veteran who served with the 101st Airborne as a military police officer.

SUNY Morrisville’s military-friendly features include an active Veterans Task Force, a group of campus and community volunteers who assist with developing activities and support services to students, faculty and staff with military service and their families.

The college also offers a variety of educational benefits for eligible students in addition to veterans’ support services. As the on-campus Veterans Advocate, supported by the Office of Diversity, Equity & Inclusivity, Field coordinates with support services to provide outreach to the college’s student veterans. He also helps organize professional development sessions and guest speakers to raise awareness of issues surrounding student veterans and how faculty and staff can address those students’ needs.

Recently, SUNY Morrisville unveiled its new Veterans Lounge, located on the first floor of Galbreath Hall. Equipped with a computer lab and study area, the lounge serves as a meeting point for student veterans to connect.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

