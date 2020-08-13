Madison County Courier

Murder suspect turns himself in

Aug 13, 2020 , , ,

The Utica Police Department announced Aug. 12, 2020, the arrest of the suspect in the homicide of Cleastore Jefferson, Justin Peak, who turned himself into police headquarters.

“The Utica Police Department thanks everyone involved in the apprehension for the hard work throughout the process,” wrote Sgt. Michael Curley in a statement. “This was a team effort extending to the mayor’s office and many different divisions within the police department.

“We would also be remiss if we did not thank the family and attorney of Mr. Peak for assisting us with the peaceful apprehension. Non-traditional methods and cooperation can be the building blocks of police-community relations.

“Hopefully this arrest can bring some peace to the family of Mr. Jefferson.

