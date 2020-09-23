Cazenovia man arrested on felony weapons charges

State police arrested Anthony J. Bair, 49, of Cazenovia, Sept. 23, 2020, on a charge of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony.
Bair, a convicted felon, is charged with possessing the following:
- Seven handguns
- Seven long guns/shotguns
- A large quantity of handgun, shotgun and rifle ammunition
- Assault rifle-style parts/semi-automatic pistol parts with no serial numbers
- Multiple 30-round assault rifle-style magazines
- Two ballistic body armor with trauma plates
- Ballistic helmet
- Two smoke grenades
Bair was arraigned and remanded to the Madison County Jail in lieu of bail/bond.