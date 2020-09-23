Cazenovia man arrested on felony weapons charges

State police arrested Anthony J. Bair, 49, of Cazenovia, Sept. 23, 2020, on a charge of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony.

Bair, a convicted felon, is charged with possessing the following:

Seven handguns

Seven long guns/shotguns

A large quantity of handgun, shotgun and rifle ammunition

Assault rifle-style parts/semi-automatic pistol parts with no serial numbers

Multiple 30-round assault rifle-style magazines

Two ballistic body armor with trauma plates

Ballistic helmet

Two smoke grenades

Bair was arraigned and remanded to the Madison County Jail in lieu of bail/bond.

