Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Cazenovia man arrested on felony weapons charges

Bymartha

Sep 23, 2020

State police arrested Anthony J. Bair, 49, of Cazenovia, Sept. 23, 2020, on a charge of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony.

Bair, a convicted felon, is charged with possessing the following:

  • Seven handguns
  • Seven long guns/shotguns
  • A large quantity of handgun, shotgun and rifle ammunition
  • Assault rifle-style parts/semi-automatic pistol parts with no serial numbers
  • Multiple 30-round assault rifle-style magazines
  • Two ballistic body armor with trauma plates
  • Ballistic helmet
  • Two smoke grenades

Bair was arraigned and remanded to the Madison County Jail in lieu of bail/bond.

By martha

Related Post

Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story Veterans/Military

Two more Brindisi bills head to president’s desk

Sep 23, 2020 martha
Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

ARISE hosting online auction

Sep 23, 2020 martha
Local Top Story

Group plans Canastota rally for Sept. 30

Sep 23, 2020 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Cazenovia man arrested on felony weapons charges

Sep 23, 2020
Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story Veterans/Military

Two more Brindisi bills head to president’s desk

Sep 23, 2020
Fitness, Health & Wellness Top Story

ARISE hosting online auction

Sep 23, 2020
Local Top Story

Group plans Canastota rally for Sept. 30

Sep 23, 2020