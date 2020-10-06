Adorable adoptables need fur-ever loving homes

Tucker here is a big boy who is a whole lot of dog. While he may appear to be a bit grouchy in his kennel, he is nothing but a big love bug and wants to be your best friend once he gets to meet you outside where he is more comfortable.

He loves to be the center of attention and enjoys the company of other dogs, no cats for Tucker, though. Tucker needs a family that understands his needs. He is a very strong and a very fast boy who will escape if he gets the chance, he wants to run around and meet everyone in town, so a secure fence and a good harness for walks is a must. Tucker is still learning to walk nicely on a leash and learning new commands; he needs an owner who is willing to work with him, as he has so much potential.

Look at that sweet face. Don’t you just wanna give him lots of kisses? Well, come down to the shelter and you just might be able to.

Bootsie is a beautiful long-hair black-and-white kitty who loves to get petted and scratched under the chin. This handsome guy is a laid-back and quiet kind of pet. Bootsie came to our shelter with his brother Flip and has shown to do well with children around the age of 10.

He is best in a home without dogs and would like nothing more than to hang around, soak in lots of attention and give back to you all the love you can handle. Come down today and meet him.

For more information, visit humanesocietyrome.com/, visit 6247 Lamphear Road, Rome, or call 315.336.7070.

