Local student earns dean’s list recognition at Norwich University

Emily Collado of Chittenango was recognized on the dean’s list at Norwich University for the fall 2020 semester.

Full-time undergraduate students, who earned a semester grade point average of at least 3.40 and had no failures in the previous fall or spring semester are awarded dean’s list honors. These students cannot have any pending Incomplete (I) grades. Dean’s list honors are noted on the official transcript each term earned.

In addition to the above criteria, students in the fall 2020 semester had to meet the following criteria relative to the University’s transition to online instruction in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which introduced the option for students to choose an alternative grading system or to maintain earned letter grades. To be eligible for president’s (GPA 4.0) and dean’s lists (GPA 3.40) for the fall 2020 semester, students must have letter grades and full-time enrollment for the fall 2020 semester and must not have received any incomplete or no pass grades. In addition, to meet to the above criteria, students in the fall 2020 semester who elected to use any of the alternative grading system options must have at least full-time status with letter grades.

