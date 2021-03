On Feb. 26, 2021, state police arrested Joseph A. Pompo, 31, of Syracuse, for first-degree grand larceny, a class B felony.

Pompo is charged with stealing more than $1,000,000 from a business dealing with the Fuccillo Auto Group from January through December 2020.

He was arraigned virtually in Watertown City Court and was released on his own recognizance; he is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. March 4, 2021, in Watertown City Court.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related