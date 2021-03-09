MOBOCES Art PLC Presents annual teacher-student art show

The MOBOCES Art Professional Learning Community opened its annual “Art: The Common Thread” teacher-student art exhibit on Friday in a new online format.

The Common Thread features artworks by PLC member teachers and selected student artists from their schools. The sixth annual showcase, organized by Canastota art teacher and PLC facilitator Kristie Boisen, is a way to celebrate art teachers’ dual role as artists and educators and to help highlight some of their students’ work at a regional level.

This year’s show features the works of 19 pairs of art teachers and students from 10 area school districts: Canastota, Clinton, Morrisville-Eaton, Oneida, Rome, Sherburne-Earlville, Utica, VVS, Westhill and Westmoreland.

Unlike previous years, there will not be a physical exhibit or opening reception at a local gallery. Instead, all the works are posted to a website created by Oneida High School Art Teacher Heather Cigeroglu. In some communities, works from that school district only may be on display in a public space; in Canastota, for example, works by the three students and three teachers are hanging in the Canastota Public Library during the month of March.

The Common Thread and the Art PLC are made possible by the MOBOCES Staff and Curriculum Development division and the Mid-State Teacher Center.

To see the exhibit, including a full list of participating teachers and students, visit sites.google.com/ocsdny.org/commonthreadexhibit.

