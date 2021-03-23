Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

State Top Story

Salka issues statement on COVID restrictions

Bymartha

Mar 22, 2021

Assemblyman John Salka (R,C,I-Ref-Brookfield) issued the following statement relating to certain COVID restrictions:

I joined my colleagues to call for the repeal of two executive orders, one which requires restaurants to close at 11 p.m. and another that requires customers to purchase food with any order of an alcoholic beverage. There is no science behind these directives, and we need to remove these burdensome restrictions which only hinder restaurants and bars. The curfew has been lifted for pool halls, casinos, gyms and bowling alleys. The same should be done for restaurants and bars.

Assemblyman John Salka represents the 121st Assembly District, encompassing all of Madison County and portions of Oneida and Otsego counties.

By martha

Related Post

Pets Top Story

Homeless pets need fur-ever, loving homes

Mar 23, 2021 martha
Education/STEM Top Story

Christian Winkler inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

Mar 23, 2021 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: Oneida City Police

Mar 23, 2021 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Pets Top Story

Homeless pets need fur-ever, loving homes

Mar 23, 2021
Education/STEM Top Story

Christian Winkler inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

Mar 23, 2021
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: Oneida City Police

Mar 23, 2021
Pets Top Story

Madison County announces 2021 schedule of drive-up rabies clinics

Mar 23, 2021