Salka issues statement on COVID restrictions

Assemblyman John Salka (R,C,I-Ref-Brookfield) issued the following statement relating to certain COVID restrictions:

I joined my colleagues to call for the repeal of two executive orders, one which requires restaurants to close at 11 p.m. and another that requires customers to purchase food with any order of an alcoholic beverage. There is no science behind these directives, and we need to remove these burdensome restrictions which only hinder restaurants and bars. The curfew has been lifted for pool halls, casinos, gyms and bowling alleys. The same should be done for restaurants and bars.

Assemblyman John Salka represents the 121st Assembly District, encompassing all of Madison County and portions of Oneida and Otsego counties.

