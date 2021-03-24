Take a break with the Canastota Public Library

The village of Canastota and the Canastota Public Library are pairing up to provide activities for kids ages 10 and up during the April school break week. This is the fourth year that the village and library have worked together to provide youth activities for students in the area.

April break this year will begin Friday, April 2 and run through Friday, April 9. These activities are for students, ages 10 to 15.

Beginning Friday, April 2, students can begin by picking up a Village Scavenger Hunt form. The hunt can be completed at any time during the week and includes 10 special places of importance in the village. All places are able to be reached on foot.

A Quarantine Bingo Card will also be available by Friday, April 2.

For the rest of the week, the village and library have Take & Make Craft activities for the students to pick up and make at home. Take & Make Crafts will include origami bookmarks, paper beads, make-your-own puzzles and bird feeders. Kits will have most needed supplies and directions for each craft.

Sign-ups are not necessary this year, as the Scavenger Hunt, bingo forms and Take & Makes will be completed outside of the library.

Scavenger hunt forms and quarantine bingo forms may be returned to the library by April 15 for prizes.

The Canastota Public Library is located at 102 W. Center St., Canastota.

