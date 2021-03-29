Canastota man arrested on arson charges

State police arrested Nathan A. Riley, 38, of Canastota, March 29, 2021, on a charge of second-degree arson, a class B felony, in connection with a fire in Sylvan Beach.

On March 26, 2021, at 12:17 p.m., troopers responded to 2012 Pleasant Ave., Sylvan Beach, for a structure fire. Investigation revealed that a male was seen running from the side of the house and leaving in a vehicle shortly before the house was on fire.

Investigators determined the suspect, later identified as Riley, poured gasoline around the residence and lit it on fire; he was then seen leaving in a pickup truck.

On March 27, 2021, troopers located Riley in Canastota, where he was taken into custody without incident. He was arraigned in Sylvan Beach Village Court and transported to the Oneida County Jail.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related