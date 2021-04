The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority Human Resources Committee will meet from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, at Syracuse Hancock International Airport in the SRAA board room. The HR Committee meeting will be followed by the SRAA regular meeting at 11 a.m.

For more information, call 315.454.3263 or email sraa@syrairport.org.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr



Related