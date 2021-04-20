State police seek public assistance

Troopers seek to identify two individuals on surveillance photos

On Sunday, April 11, 2021, state police responded to the Canal Trail parking lots in Marcy for two complaints of larceny from a vehicle.

The first victim’s car was parked at the access lot on Mohawk Street, and a rear window was smashed to steal a purse and several credit cards; the second victim’s car was parked at the Lock 20 parking lot on River Road. A wallet, which included several credit cards, was stolen from the vehicle, which was left unlocked.

The stolen cards were used to purchase items at the New Hartford and North Utica Walmart store locations.

Investigators are attempting to identify the two individuals in the security photos.

Anyone with information on the identity of either individual pictured is asked to contact State Police Troop D Headquarters at 315.366.6000.

