Mother’s Day basket raffle underway

Apr 26, 2021

The Great Swamp Conservancy of Canastota is holding a Mother’s Day Raffle.

This fundraiser will benefit the GSC, but the lucky winner will get $25 worth of scratch-offs, two gift certificates for $25 to Happy One Nails Spa in Canastota for pedicures, $20 gift certificate for ZEMS Penny Candy Store, $10 gift certificate for ZEMS Ice Cream, $20 gift certificate for Theodore’s Restaurant, $15 gift certificate to Dunkin Donuts, a bottle of rosé wine, bottle of pinot grigio, two wine glasses full of candy kisses, wine stopper, Debbie Macombe cookbook, “The Summerhouse” novel by Jude Deveraux, DVD – “Mothers Day,” Gertrude Hawk Chocolates, Facial treatments, beauty mask, cleansing brush, mineral bath soak, bath bomb, adult coloring book, colored pencils, Sudoku puzzle book, slippers and socks.

The winning ticket will be drawn at noon May 7. Tickets are $4 each or three for $10 and may be purchased by sending a check to the GSC, 8375 N. Main St., Canastota, N.Y. 13032; by stopping by the office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or by calling 315.697.2950 with your credit card.

This is a beautiful gift that any lady would love to receive; thanks to the donors while helping out an environmental organization.

