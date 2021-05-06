Solo exhibition featuring Marc-Anthony Polizzi

4 Elements Studio offering online and appointment access June 7 through July 16

4 Elements Studio announced the solo exhibition of sculptor Marc-Anthony Polizzi. Created throughout the pandemic and 2020 lockdowns, this solo exhibition “Meditations and Dreamscapes” will be available for viewing in-person by appointment and online from June 7 through July 16.

Appointments to view in-person can be made and the exhibition can be viewed online at www.4elementsstudio.org/polizzi beginning June 7.

An artist talk and demonstration has been tentatively scheduled for Saturday, July 10. It will take place in the gym downstairs at 4 Elements Studio, following COVID-19 protocols. The artist talk will be socially distanced and face masks will be required. The artist talk is free to the public and reservations will be required.

Artist bio

Polizzi was born in Utica and attended Pratt at Munson Williams Proctor Arts Institute, the College of Ceramics at Alfred University and received his master of fine art from Tulane University in New Orleans, La. His work has been shown in cities across the United States, has appeared in numerous publications from New Glass Review (Corning Museum of Glass) and Staging Spaces, Scenic Interiors (Gestalten Publishing), and he has attended various residency programs including Sculpture Space. He currently works out of his sculpture studio in Utica.

Artist Statement

“My work uses a process of reconstruction and unification to examine the domesticated chaos of the post-consumer world,” Polizzi said. “This area where the relatively ordered and relatively disordered coexist and interact might seem like a contradiction, considering the more austere and violent sense of chaos; however, it is in this gray area in which I construct my work. These installations draw on the history and narrative properties of found objects, to bring out the human connection often lost in the glimmer and glitz of an ever growing material culture.”

About 4 Elements Studio

4 Elements Studio is a non-profit community arts center in downtown Utica, offering artistic services and programming to artists, the community and individuals with special needs. 4 Elements Studio provides countless opportunities to create and enjoy the arts including classes and workshops for all ages, individualized programming for people with disabilities, gallery space, exhibitions, work spaces and other artistic resources. The gallery and exhibition spaces are open by appointment. For more information on 4 Elements Studio, visit 4elementsstudio.org.

