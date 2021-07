The New Woodstock Free Library is hosting an exhibit by the New Woodstock Historical Society about American Legion Post 1572 through July 31. The history of New Woodstock’s American Legion post will be presented through pictures, words and objects.

For more information on the exhibit, call the New Woodstock Free Library at 315.662.3134, email Library Director Heather Elia at helia@midyork.org or visit the Facebook page at facebook.com/newwoodstockfreelibrary.

