Blossvale man in critical condition following a roll-over crash

On July 23, 2021, at 8:18 p.m., state police responded to a one-vehicle roll-over crash on County Route 62 in the town of Hounsfield, Jefferson County.

A 2004 Dodge Ram pickup operated by Christopher M. Thompson, 27, of Watertown, was westbound on County Route 62 when he drove off the south side of the road and rolled several times.

A passenger in the vehicle, 33-year-old Joshua A. Mushak of Verona was ejected from the vehicle and airlifted to SUNY Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, where he is listed in critical condition.

Thompson was transported to Samaritan Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation continues.

