McDonald pleads guilty to Sept. 23 murder of Lizzie Garrow

Pleads guilty to second-degree murder, sentence of 20 years to life expected

George McDonald, Jr., 25, of Fyler Road, Kirkville, pled guilty Aug. 19, 2021, to second-degree murder in the September 2020 homicide of Lizzie Garrow.

He entered the plea before Madison County Court Judge Patrick J. O’Sullivan.

In entering this plea, McDonald admitted under oath the intentional killing of Garrow by stabbing her multiple times with a kitchen knife and abandoning her body by the Thruway overpass on Main Street in the village of Canastota.

County officials say he agreed to waive his right to appeal as part of his guilty plea.

Sentencing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Oct. 7, 2021, in O’Sullivan’s court; he will receive 20 years to life in state prison. In addition, he will be responsible for the payment of state-mandated surcharges and fees. Appropriate orders of protection will be issued.

It is anticipated that a member of Garrow’s family will speak at sentencing.

“This result was made possible by the outstanding investigative work of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Police, the Village of Canastota Police Department and the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office,” said Madison County Chief Assistant District Attorney Robert A. Mascari. “Also not to be overlooked are the many other agencies that tirelessly gave of their time in the search and ultimate recovery of Lizzie Garrow.

“This is a tragic result which has devastated Lizzie Garrow’s family. While nothing our criminal justice system offers approaches the justice they deserve, the family is satisfied with and supportive of this result. It will give them finality in the criminal justice process and allow them to move on to positive ways of honoring Lizzie’s memory.

“More detailed remarks on this case will be offered at sentencing. Until that time, it asked that the privacy of Lizzie’s family be respected so that can continue to grieve and heal.”

