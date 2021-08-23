SUNY Morrisville participates in The Great New York State Fair

SUNY Morrisville is bringing its innovation, competition Belgian hitch and exciting hands-on approach to learning to The Great New York State Fair again this year.

See the college during Agricultural Education Days, Friday through Sunday, Aug. 20 through 22, 2021, from noon to 8 p.m., in the Toyota building. Faculty and staff will have information about the college’s exciting academic programs, answer questions and talk about the engaging, one-of-a-kind learning going on inside and outside of SUNY Morrisville classrooms.

Score some SUNY Morrisville swag, watch butter being made, get an up-close view of a soil and seeds agronomy display, check out a milking simulator and a cow mannequin that’s teaching students how to rope cows for competition and branding, see some of the cool stuff happening in our Horticulture and Aquaculture Departments, and learn more about our new Agricultural and Clean Energy Technology Center opening this fall.

Be sure to visit the Horticulture Building Wednesday, Sept.1, and Thursday, Sept. 2, where Nelson Farms will be selling select New York state food products, including items made by SUNY Morrisville agribusiness students.

Equine faculty and students also are competing with the college’s Belgian hitch, Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 2 through 5, in the coliseum. SUNY Morrisville is the only college in North America to compete with a six-horse hitch.

Additionally, Dairy Club students are assisting at the birthing center Tuesday through Sunday, Aug. 31 through Sept. 5, and the college’s Dairy Judging Team is participating in the Dairy Judging Contest Thursday, Sept. 2.

