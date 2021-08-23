Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Ag, Farming & Gardening Education/STEM Top Story

SUNY Morrisville participates in The Great New York State Fair

Bymartha

Aug 23, 2021

SUNY Morrisville is bringing its innovation, competition Belgian hitch and exciting hands-on approach to learning to The Great New York State Fair again this year.

See the college during Agricultural Education Days, Friday through Sunday, Aug. 20 through 22, 2021, from noon to 8 p.m., in the Toyota building. Faculty and staff will have information about the college’s exciting academic programs, answer questions and talk about the engaging, one-of-a-kind learning going on inside and outside of SUNY Morrisville classrooms.

Score some SUNY Morrisville swag, watch butter being made, get an up-close view of a soil and seeds agronomy display, check out a milking simulator and a cow mannequin that’s teaching students how to rope cows for competition and branding, see some of the cool stuff happening in our Horticulture and Aquaculture Departments, and learn more about our new Agricultural and Clean Energy Technology Center opening this fall.

Be sure to visit the Horticulture Building Wednesday, Sept.1, and Thursday, Sept. 2, where Nelson Farms will be selling select New York state food products, including items made by SUNY Morrisville agribusiness students.

Equine faculty and students also are competing with the college’s Belgian hitch, Thursday through Sunday, Sept. 2 through 5, in the coliseum. SUNY Morrisville is the only college in North America to compete with a six-horse hitch.

Additionally, Dairy Club students are assisting at the birthing center Tuesday through Sunday, Aug. 31 through Sept. 5, and the college’s Dairy Judging Team is participating in the Dairy Judging Contest Thursday, Sept. 2.

By martha

Related Post

Top Story Veterans/Military

New NY Army National Guard officers come from Yonkers, Mount Vernon and Syracuse

Sep 8, 2021 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Magnarelli: State to install speed cameras in work zones

Sep 7, 2021 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Fatal House Fire in Oneida County

Sep 7, 2021 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Top Story Veterans/Military

New NY Army National Guard officers come from Yonkers, Mount Vernon and Syracuse

Sep 8, 2021
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Magnarelli: State to install speed cameras in work zones

Sep 7, 2021
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

Fatal House Fire in Oneida County

Sep 7, 2021
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

BLOTTER: Oneida Police Department

Sep 3, 2021