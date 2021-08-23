Madison County Courier

Emergency declaration remains in effect for parts of Southern Madison County

Aug 23, 2021

UPDATE Aug. 23, 2021, 8:33 a.m.: A state of emergency is still in effect for parts of DeRuyter, Georgetown and Eaton, said Madison County Board Chairman John M. Becker.

The state of emergency in Lebanon has been lifted as of 8 a.m. this morning.

The following roads are closed due to flooding:

Arnold Road, Richmond Road and State Route 13 between Sheds and Hunt Road in DeRuyter; Wescott Road in Eaton and Bronder Hollow Road in Georgetown.

The county urges the public to be cautious when driving in these areas. Some roads are open and passable but still have debris on them. Crews are out cleaning up from last night’s flash flooding events.

Heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricane Henri and extremely saturated ground have caused flooding and flash flooding. More rain is expected today, please remain diligent.

Do not walk, swim or drive through flood waters – turn around; don’t drown. Six inches of moving water can knock you down, and one foot of moving water can sweep away a vehicle.

By martha

