Drugs, guns, cash, vehicles, jewelry seized

Multiple search warrants executed in Utica, Whitesboro and Yorkville
In April 2020, members of the New York State Police Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Utica Police Department, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Internal Revenue Service, Department of Homeland Security and other local law enforcement agencies have been investigating violations of federal criminal laws prohibiting the distribution and possession with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl and cocaine in Utica and surrounding areas.
On Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, more than 20 search warrants were executed in Utica and the villages of Whitesboro and Yorkville. As a result, the following individuals were arrested on federal drug trafficking charges:
- Ivan Rodriguez, 46 from Yorkville
- Ivan Rodriguez Jr., 26 from Utica
- Jose Aponte, 21 from Utica
- Angel Calderon-Ortiz, 21 from Utica
- Bernabe Lopez, 56 from Whitesboro
- Eric Ares, 36 from Utica
- Edgar Tejada, 34 from Utica
Also, Andrew Relf and Radi Fairman, both 34, of Whitesboro, were arrested on an outstanding Oneida County Court warrant for third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
Investigators also seized the following:
- Heroin – 3 ounces
- Fentanyl – 5 ounces
- Cocaine – 1 kilogram
- Crystal meth – 5 grams
- Six handguns
- Two loaded shotguns
- An AR-15
- A 9mm UZI with extended magazines
- $20,000 in U.S. currency
- Gold jewelry valued at approximately $100,000
- 18 high-end vehicles including BMW, Lexus, Jaguar, etc. (cars valued at approx. $500,000)
Throughout the course of this investigation leading up to yesterday’s warrant executions, an additional 3.5 kilograms of heroin/fentanyl had been seized by investigators.
All defendants were processed, committed to the Oneida County Jail for pre-arraignment detention and were arraigned virtually throughout Wednesday afternoon on the previously mentioned charges.
Also assisting during yesterday’s search warrant executions were the Rome, New Hartford, Whitesboro and Yorkville Police Departments.