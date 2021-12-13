County issues statement on passing of city of Oneida Supervisor Joseph Ostrander

The Madison County Board of Supervisors is saddened to hear about the passing of city of Oneida Supervisor Joseph P. Ostrander. The Board learned that he passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, after a short battle with cancer.

Ostrander was elected as Oneida Supervisor for Wards 4, 5 and 6 in 2019, and took office Jan. 1, 2020. He was recently re-elected to the office in November of this year. While with the Board of Supervisors, Ostrander served as vice-chairman of the Planning, Economic Development, Environmental and Intergovernmental Affairs committee and as a member of the Administration & Oversight and the Criminal Justice, Public Safety and Emergency Communications committees.

As a supervisor, Ostrander was very active and dedicated to the residents of the city of Oneida and Madison County and virtually attended committee meetings up until a few weeks ago.

Ostrander worked for H.P. Hood in Oneida since 2016.

“Joe was a true gentleman and cared deeply for his community,” said Chairman John M. Becker. “He took his job as a supervisor very seriously, but also knew how to have fun and make you smile. He will truly be missed around the horseshoe. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Linda and their family at this time.”

See the obituary HERE.

