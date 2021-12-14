Madison County Courier

Becker releases statement regarding Governor Kathy Hochul’s mask mandate

Dec 14, 2021

Madison County Board Chairman John M. Becker released the following statement in regards to the COVID-19 mandates announced by Governor Kathy Hochul:

“In light of the Governor’s announcement on Friday that masks will be required in all indoor public places, unless a business or venue implements a vaccine requirement, Madison County would like to announce we will not be enforcing this latest mandate.

“While the county recognizes that masks can be helpful in stopping the spread of COVID-19, our data continues to suggest that the majority of new cases are coming from the household transmission and not from public places. This new mandate is another example of the disconnect that exists between Albany and our upstate counties. We will continue to recommend that residents get vaccinated and wear masks in public places to help protect himself or herself from the virus, but in no way believe it should be mandated. The choice to vaccinate and protect oneself belongs to the individual.”

