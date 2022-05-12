2022 “Roses to the Living” event planned

Recipients John Warner and Jim Caldwell to be honored June 21

The Canastota Rotary Club announced that John Warner and Jim Caldwell have been selected as the recipients of the “Roses to the Living” award for volunteer service for 2022.

This award is given to individuals who have had a lifetime of volunteering and have exhibited the Rotary motto of “Service Above Self.”

We invite the public to celebrate the wonderful contributions John Warner and Jim Caldwell continue to make through their volunteer service at a dinner at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at Theodore’s; the buffet dinner is $25 per person, and reservations may be made through June 14 by contacting Liz Metzger at 315.447.8912 or lmetzger@midyork.org.

