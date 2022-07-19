Sheriff’s Office makes narcotics arrest following a traffic stop

On July 18, 2022, at about 10 p.m., investigators from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit conducted a vehicle and traffic stop on Lenox Avenue in the city of Oneida; the stop led to the recovery of narcotics and a loaded firearm. The 2021 Toyota Camry, operated by Diane Clark, was stopped to take Clark into custody on an active warrant.

Upon conducting the traffic stop, investigators developed probable cause for a search that found methamphetamine, suspected MDMA, psilocybin mushrooms, heroin, suboxone, marijuana, drug-packaging materials, scales, metal knuckles and a loaded Ruger 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

Diane Clark, 38, of Durhamville; and passenger Evan Colvin, 25, of Morrisville, were arrested on single counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both class C felonies; two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both class D felonies; criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony; two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, all class A misdemeanors.

Clark and Colvin were transported to the Madison County Jail, where they were arraigned in CAP Court. Following arraignment, Colvin was remanded to the custody of the Madison County Jail without bail. Clark was remanded to the custody of the Madison County Jail on $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 bond. Both are due to appear in Oneida City Court at a later date to answer the charges.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by members of the New York State Police and Oneida City Police Department.

