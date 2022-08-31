Madison County Courier

Your news. Your voice.

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

State police seek public assistance identifying individual in video

Bymartha

Aug 31, 2022

State police in Oneida is investigating a robbery that occurred Aug. 30, 2022, around 6 p.m. at the Turin Road Mart, 8199 Turin Road in Rome’s Outer District.

An individual, described as a white male five to six feet tall wearing a black rain jacket and a red-and-white motorcycle helmet, entered the store and demanded money while putting his hand in his pocket and making a gun gesture (no gun was displayed).

The suspect left the store and drove off in a black Ram pickup truck with no plates.

Anyone with information about the incident or who recognizes the individual in the surveillance photos is asked to contact state police at 315.366.6000.

By martha

Related Post

Local Top Story

Oneida City offices will be closed Sept. 5

Aug 30, 2022 martha
Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

Bone Builders/Osteo Bone Builders updated schedule

Aug 30, 2022 martha
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

California man facing drug charges

Aug 30, 2022 martha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You May Have Missed

Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

State police seek public assistance identifying individual in video

Aug 31, 2022
Local Top Story

Oneida City offices will be closed Sept. 5

Aug 30, 2022
Fitness, Health & Wellbeing Top Story

Bone Builders/Osteo Bone Builders updated schedule

Aug 30, 2022
Safety/Law Enforcement Top Story

California man facing drug charges

Aug 30, 2022