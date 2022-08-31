State police seek public assistance identifying individual in video

State police in Oneida is investigating a robbery that occurred Aug. 30, 2022, around 6 p.m. at the Turin Road Mart, 8199 Turin Road in Rome’s Outer District.

An individual, described as a white male five to six feet tall wearing a black rain jacket and a red-and-white motorcycle helmet, entered the store and demanded money while putting his hand in his pocket and making a gun gesture (no gun was displayed).

The suspect left the store and drove off in a black Ram pickup truck with no plates.

Anyone with information about the incident or who recognizes the individual in the surveillance photos is asked to contact state police at 315.366.6000.

